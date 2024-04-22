iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,963 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 15,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,426. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

