Roble Belko & Company Inc Acquires New Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 40,999,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,141,158. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.