HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $40,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HF Sinclair by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,665,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,766,000 after buying an additional 869,429 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 584.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 283,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 230,834 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the third quarter worth approximately $12,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.3 %

DINO traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,688,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,170. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.39.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

