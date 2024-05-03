BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

BTA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 33,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,416. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

