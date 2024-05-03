WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.5%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $229.39 and last traded at $229.51. 12,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 129,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.71.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of -0.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 942 shares of company stock valued at $226,897. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $38,142,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

