Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $399.90 and last traded at $396.12. Approximately 25,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 248,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.07.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.69, for a total value of $6,051,220.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,162,563.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total value of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,442 shares of company stock worth $82,702,867. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

