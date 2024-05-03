Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.50-3.00 EPS.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,832,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Fluor had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fluor in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Fluor from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

