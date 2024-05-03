Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 129,355 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,355 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $48,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 996,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,415,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 55,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.81. 5,849,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,264. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.42 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

