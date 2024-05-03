Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 185,954 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,954 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Molina Healthcare worth $47,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.68. The company had a trading volume of 373,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,516. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.76.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.