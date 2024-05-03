The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Trading 0.2% Higher

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 25,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 90,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.29.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the third quarter worth $610,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 153.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

