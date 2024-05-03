AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.73 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 6,994,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,899,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

