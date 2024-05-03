CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $308.50 and last traded at $305.52. 1,110,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,449,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 861.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

