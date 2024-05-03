UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading 1.1% Higher

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 1,456,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,436,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.76 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 104.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 196.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 51.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UiPath by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,385,317 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

