Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.86. Approximately 3,362,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 12,120,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 115.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

