Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $43.53 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $43,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Republic Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.51. 1,218,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.07 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a 200-day moving average of $171.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

