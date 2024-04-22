Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $140,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,724 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,293,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,444,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

