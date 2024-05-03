BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BOE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

