BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Price Performance
BOE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 42,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,264. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.48.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile
