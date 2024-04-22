Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 3.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.33% of Stryker worth $371,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,688,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.59. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

