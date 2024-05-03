FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 220,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,776. FS Credit Opportunities has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

