InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

IPO stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.35. The company had a trading volume of 104,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$2.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of C$211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of C$47.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.285073 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

