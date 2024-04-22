Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for April 22nd (APPS, ATRI, BDC, BUSE, CWBC, DIN, ENV, GLAD, HDB, INTU)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 22nd:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Belden (NYSE:BDC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

