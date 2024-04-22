Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,903,000 after purchasing an additional 105,254 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 282,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.64. 3,106,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,864. The company has a market cap of $371.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.