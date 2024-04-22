Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 2,620 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $359,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 3,942,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

