Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,508,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,233 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,990,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

