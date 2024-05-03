The Clorox Company to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CLX)

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Clorox in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLX. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

CLX traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.21. 100,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $176.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 248.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

