Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,329. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

