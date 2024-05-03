Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.43% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.72 EPS.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.37. The company had a trading volume of 209,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,742. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.28. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $244.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

