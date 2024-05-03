DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 270,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,129. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

