Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.5 %

Sanofi stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 140,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $124.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 19.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.35%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

