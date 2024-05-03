Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Decreased by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 13.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. 1,613,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

