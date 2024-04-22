SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. Has $847,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.96. 484,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

