Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Synchrony Financial worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,468,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,187,000 after buying an additional 755,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,973,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,040,000 after purchasing an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,707,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,336,000 after purchasing an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,422,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,282,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 371,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.15. 3,542,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $264,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,503.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,106 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.