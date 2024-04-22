New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,404 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $183,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $13.44 on Monday, reaching $417.44. 4,165,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.80. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

