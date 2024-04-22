New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 43,298 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Intuitive Surgical worth $181,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,340,205,000 after buying an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,750,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,231,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,514,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,027,230,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $593,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $368.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,769. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a PE ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $386.57 and its 200 day moving average is $344.41.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

