Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,549 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,368 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 61.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,649 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after buying an additional 184,392 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,189,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.79. 353,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,321. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

