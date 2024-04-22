Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,231,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,018,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 431,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,790,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,670,000 after buying an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,134,000 after buying an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equinix from $818.00 to $669.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $862.50.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $748.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,654. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $833.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $802.88.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total value of $969,588.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,585 shares of company stock worth $3,818,268 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

