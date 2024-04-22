Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,233.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTD. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,188.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,269.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,172.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,577.91.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

