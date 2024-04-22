Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Lifted to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Shares of FOUR opened at $60.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

