Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.67.

HLNE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Lane

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,841,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $303,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,686.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 343,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 324,136 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $110.08 on Monday. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Stories

