LRT Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,075 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. McKesson accounts for 1.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $6.02 on Friday, reaching $524.83. The company had a trading volume of 645,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,051. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.65. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.50.

View Our Latest Report on MCK

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.