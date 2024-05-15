Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,205 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in 3M by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. HSBC upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,705,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.81 and its 200 day moving average is $98.11. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

