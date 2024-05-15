Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Redburn Atlantic lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.31.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,158. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $186.75 and a one year high of $380.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

