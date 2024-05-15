Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTRE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.57.

Fortrea Stock Up 0.5 %

Fortrea stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 215,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,888. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75. Fortrea has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortrea

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

