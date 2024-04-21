iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $193.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.80 and its 200-day moving average is $190.95.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

