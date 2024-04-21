LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 0.2 %

CACC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $535.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,446. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.92. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $379.77 and a twelve month high of $616.66.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $10.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $491.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 15.04%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.98, for a total transaction of $289,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.58, for a total transaction of $1,431,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,868.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credit Acceptance

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.