John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.18

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and traded as low as $18.97. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 55,577 shares.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 483.5% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,891 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

