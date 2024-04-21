Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,670 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Celsius were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,004,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $5,640,463.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,038,400 shares of company stock valued at $60,947,637. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $68.84 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

