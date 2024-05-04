Summit Global Investments Sells 2,626 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 788,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,735. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $104.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

