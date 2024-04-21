CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $371.87.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a PE ratio of 785.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

