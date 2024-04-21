Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,990 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.